Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,476 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 22.7% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $6,704,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,973,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,198,000 after buying an additional 67,016 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Shares of HWM opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $51.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.73.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

