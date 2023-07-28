Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 4,300 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of National Research worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of National Research by 4,323.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 974,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,340,000 after purchasing an additional 952,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Research by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,541,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Research by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Research by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 733,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in National Research by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,315,000 after acquiring an additional 18,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

National Research stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.48. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $47.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.47 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 42.71%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. National Research’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,374,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,872,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,567 shares of company stock worth $5,544,729. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

