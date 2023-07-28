Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 752 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.15.

Shares of PFG opened at $83.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.40 and a 200-day moving average of $72.72. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $63.48 and a one year high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

