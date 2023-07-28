Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives $288.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $293.13.

Several analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $255.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 20.95%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,395 shares of company stock worth $14,933,579 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 63.2% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

