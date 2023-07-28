Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DHR. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Danaher from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $295.00.

Danaher Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $255.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.84. Danaher has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Danaher will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,395 shares of company stock valued at $14,933,579. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 12.7% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 18.7% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Danaher by 6.6% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 4,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 6.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,163,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Danaher by 2.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

