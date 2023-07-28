Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given New $595.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $535.00 to $595.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $613.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $547.80.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $536.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $509.64 and a 200-day moving average of $464.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $275.06 and a 1-year high of $562.97.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.87, for a total transaction of $3,058,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,100 shares in the company, valued at $38,277,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,429 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

