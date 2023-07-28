Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives $14.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.29.
DH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Definitive Healthcare Stock Down 6.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DH opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $30.11.
Insider Buying and Selling at Definitive Healthcare
In related news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,240 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $56,846.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,743,478 shares in the company, valued at $15,883,084.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DH. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,751,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after buying an additional 2,365,100 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 57.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,458,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,910,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,723,000 after acquiring an additional 548,630 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $40,540,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,896,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,866,000 after buying an additional 76,043 shares in the last quarter.
About Definitive Healthcare
Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Definitive Healthcare
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.