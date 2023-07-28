Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives $14.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.29.

DH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DH opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $30.11.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,240 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $56,846.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,743,478 shares in the company, valued at $15,883,084.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DH. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,751,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after buying an additional 2,365,100 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 57.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,458,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,910,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,723,000 after acquiring an additional 548,630 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $40,540,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,896,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,866,000 after buying an additional 76,043 shares in the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

