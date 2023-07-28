Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) & Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) Critical Analysis

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.0% of Delcath Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Delcath Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Delcath Systems and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Delcath Systems currently has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 276.22%. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 828.57%. Given Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. is more favorable than Delcath Systems.

This table compares Delcath Systems and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems -1,212.45% N/A -158.81% Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A -85.79% -69.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Delcath Systems and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $2.72 million 17.30 -$36.51 million ($3.73) -1.19 Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A -$10.27 million N/A N/A

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Delcath Systems.

Volatility & Risk

Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. beats Delcath Systems on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delcath Systems

(Get Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO is the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System trade name for Melphalan or CHEMOSAT for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

(Get Free Report)

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels. The company was formerly known as Insense Medical Ltd. and changed its name to Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. in July 2020. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Ra'annana, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.