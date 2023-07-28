DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Acquired by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,732,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $701,167,000 after buying an additional 297,487 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,582,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $432,460,000 after purchasing an additional 352,358 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 12,642,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $402,531,000 after purchasing an additional 92,591 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,744,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,257,000 after buying an additional 311,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,765,000 after buying an additional 205,096 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.62.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Recommended Stories

