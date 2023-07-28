Desjardins Lowers Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$181.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$167.21.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$156.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$103.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$144.71 and a 52 week high of C$175.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$156.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$159.05.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of C$4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.678099 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

