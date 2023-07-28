Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) to Hold

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Danske cut Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nordea Equity Research raised Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Stock Performance

NDCVF opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, sells, and delivers integrated circuits (ICs) and related products and services for use in short- and long- range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company offers bluetooth and multiprotocol Systems-on-Chip (SoCs) that provides short-range connectivity; and Systems-in-Package (SiPs), which offers connectivity on long-range LTE-M and NB-IoT cellular networks.

