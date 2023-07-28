Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) to Buy

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $180.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.55% from the stock’s current price.
SPOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $154.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.
Spotify Technology Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $144.52 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.04 and a 200-day moving average of $135.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth about $294,683,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $123,027,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,694,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,358,000 after buying an additional 990,485 shares in the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $127,271,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,848,000 after purchasing an additional 890,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Spotify Technology
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- How to Invest in Energy
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.