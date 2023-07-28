Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) versus Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Critical Review

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) and Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.8% of Digital Ally shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Kakaku.com shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Digital Ally shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Ally and Kakaku.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Ally -54.60% -46.60% -29.69% Kakaku.com N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Ally $34.41 million 0.34 -$19.28 million N/A N/A Kakaku.com N/A N/A N/A $43.08 0.35

This table compares Digital Ally and Kakaku.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kakaku.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digital Ally.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Digital Ally and Kakaku.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Ally 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kakaku.com 0 1 1 0 2.50

Digital Ally presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 258.85%. Given Digital Ally’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Digital Ally is more favorable than Kakaku.com.

About Digital Ally

(Get Free Report)

Digital Ally, Inc. produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices. It also provides EVO Web, a web-based software that enables police departments and security agencies to manage digital video evidence quickly and easily; FleetVU Manager, a web-based software for commercial fleet tracking and monitoring; ThermoVu, a non-contact temperature-screening instrument that measures temperature through the wrist and controls entry to facilities when temperature measurements exceed pre-determined parameters; and Shield disinfectants and cleansers, as well as other personal protective equipment and supplies, such as masks, gloves, disposable wipes, and electrostatic sprayer to health care workers and other consumers. In addition, the company offers working capital and back-office services, including insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and collections to healthcare organizations; and operates TicketSmarter.com, an online ticketing marketplace for ticket sales, partnerships, and ticket resale services for live events, including concerts, sporting events, theatres, and performing arts. Digital Ally, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas.

About Kakaku.com

(Get Free Report)

Kakaku.com, Inc. provides purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates kakaku.com, a purchasing support site that compare prices of products and services, such as computers, home appliances, fashion, interiors, cars, telecommunications, and insurances. It also operates tabelog.com, a restaurant search and reservation site. In addition, the company operates travel review and comparison site; online residential real estate portal; online database for movies and showtimes; photo sharing site; lifestyle media; information site for car lovers; men's fashion online media; FX related information, commentary, and forecast on foreign exchange market; job classifieds box; animation and Akihabara culture information media; highway busses and bus tours comparison site; lowest price comparison site for the cheapest bus, airline, and bullet train tickets; and an online media for bus trips, travel, and sightseeing. Further, it engages in the finance business. Kakaku.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

