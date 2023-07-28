Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 476,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,102,000 after purchasing an additional 87,855 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 16.4% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE DFS opened at $104.18 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $122.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.26. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

