Doma Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,535 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,660% compared to the average daily volume of 144 call options.

Shares of NYSE DOMA opened at $7.46 on Friday. Doma has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $99.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Doma had a negative return on equity of 143.18% and a negative net margin of 73.15%. The business had revenue of $74.37 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Doma during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Doma by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Doma by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 36,818 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Doma by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Doma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

