Doma Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,535 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,660% compared to the average daily volume of 144 call options.
Doma Trading Down 9.0 %
Shares of NYSE DOMA opened at $7.46 on Friday. Doma has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $99.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26.
Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Doma had a negative return on equity of 143.18% and a negative net margin of 73.15%. The business had revenue of $74.37 million for the quarter.
Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.
