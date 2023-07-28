Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of D. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $53.36 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average of $55.81.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

