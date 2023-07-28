Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given “Market Perform” Rating at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reissued their market perform rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $330.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $389.17.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $402.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $328.46 and its 200-day moving average is $328.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $417.23.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.58%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

