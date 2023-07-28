Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $409.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $349.00 to $409.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $389.17.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DPZ opened at $402.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $417.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.95.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,800,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9,111.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,867,000 after purchasing an additional 386,419 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $102,420,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,295,000 after purchasing an additional 262,373 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

