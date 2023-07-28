Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $483.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $465.00 to $483.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $389.17.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $402.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $328.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $417.23.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.58%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.