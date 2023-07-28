DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $65.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock. DoorDash traded as high as $87.10 and last traded at $85.61, with a volume of 657593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.40.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DASH. Gordon Haskett lowered DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $4,490,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,085.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $78,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,421.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $4,490,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,085.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 959,972 shares of company stock worth $70,227,985. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.57.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

