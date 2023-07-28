Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.08.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIR.UN shares. Desjardins boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of TSE DIR.UN opened at C$14.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.20. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$10.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.16.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

