DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) versus ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Financial Contrast

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report) and ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.5% of DSV A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

Profitability

This table compares DSV A/S and ZTO Express (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSV A/S N/A N/A N/A ZTO Express (Cayman) 20.76% 14.25% 9.88%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSV A/S 1 2 0 0 1.67 ZTO Express (Cayman) 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DSV A/S and ZTO Express (Cayman), as provided by MarketBeat.

ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus price target of $36.96, indicating a potential upside of 39.16%. Given ZTO Express (Cayman)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZTO Express (Cayman) is more favorable than DSV A/S.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DSV A/S and ZTO Express (Cayman)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSV A/S N/A N/A N/A $8.38 24.23 ZTO Express (Cayman) $5.13 billion 3.16 $987.22 million $1.34 19.82

ZTO Express (Cayman) has higher revenue and earnings than DSV A/S. ZTO Express (Cayman) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DSV A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ZTO Express (Cayman) beats DSV A/S on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DSV A/S

(Get Free Report)

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers. It also offers road freight services, such as part and full loads, groupage, specialized transport, express, and online and document handling services; and workshops. In addition, the company provides logistics solutions for automotive, consumer products, healthcare, high-tech, and industrial sectors; and inventory management solutions. Further, it offers special project transport services, such as industrial projects, renewable energy, government logistics, ship charter, and air charter services; and courier and warehousing services. The company was formerly known as DSV Panalpina A/S and changed its name to DSV A/S in September 2021. DSV A/S was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Hedehusene, Denmark.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.