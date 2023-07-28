Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Duck Creek Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of DCT opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.99. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Duck Creek Technologies
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- How to Invest in Energy
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.