Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives $15.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 1.8 %

DNB opened at $11.58 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $16.67. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,179.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.82 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

In related news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $286,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $13,839,455.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,459,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 505.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

