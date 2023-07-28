Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Receives $37.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.73.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Dutch Bros from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 6.7 %

Dutch Bros stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -414.00 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.48.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $197.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.20 million. Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

