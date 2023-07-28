East West Bancorp’s (EWBC) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. 92 Resources restated a maintains rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.86.

EWBC opened at $61.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.40. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $80.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.49 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

In other news, Director Molly Campbell acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $29,347.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,011.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other East West Bancorp news, COO Parker Shi purchased 4,780 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $200,473.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,473.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell purchased 650 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,347.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,011.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 23,030 shares of company stock valued at $976,542. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 56.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,139,000 after acquiring an additional 254,631 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 11.0% in the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 180.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 18.0% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 115,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

