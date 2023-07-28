Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives $99.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.47.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 888 reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.
In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:EMR opened at $91.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.90 and a 200 day moving average of $86.24. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.
