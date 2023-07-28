Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $161.09, but opened at $155.00. Encore Wire shares last traded at $153.35, with a volume of 479,235 shares.

The electronics maker reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by ($0.54). Encore Wire had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The business had revenue of $636.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.71 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Encore Wire

WIRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the first quarter worth $37,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encore Wire Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.21 and its 200 day moving average is $171.38.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

