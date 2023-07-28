Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENVX shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Enovix from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on Enovix from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen cut Enovix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Enovix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Enovix

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $68,010.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,442.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Enovix Trading Down 4.9 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 9.8% during the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enovix by 8.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enovix by 722.2% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Enovix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $18.64 on Friday. Enovix has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $26.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 51.30% and a negative net margin of 19,854.21%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enovix will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enovix

(Get Free Report

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.