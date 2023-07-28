Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.71.
Several analysts recently weighed in on ENVX shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Enovix from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on Enovix from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen cut Enovix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.
Insider Transactions at Enovix
In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $68,010.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,442.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Enovix
Enovix Trading Down 4.9 %
NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $18.64 on Friday. Enovix has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $26.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49.
Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 51.30% and a negative net margin of 19,854.21%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enovix will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
About Enovix
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enovix
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.