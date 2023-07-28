Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVXGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENVX shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Enovix from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on Enovix from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen cut Enovix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Insider Transactions at Enovix

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $68,010.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,442.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 9.8% during the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enovix by 8.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enovix by 722.2% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Enovix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $18.64 on Friday. Enovix has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $26.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 51.30% and a negative net margin of 19,854.21%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enovix will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

