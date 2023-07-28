EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

NPO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

EnPro Industries Trading Down 0.0 %

NPO opened at $136.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.79. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $83.69 and a one year high of $144.86.

Institutional Trading of EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.40 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. EnPro Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Further Reading

