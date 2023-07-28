EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.
NPO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.
EnPro Industries Trading Down 0.0 %
NPO opened at $136.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.79. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $83.69 and a one year high of $144.86.
Institutional Trading of EnPro Industries
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.
EnPro Industries Company Profile
EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EnPro Industries
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.