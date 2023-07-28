Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of ENSV opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco

Enservco Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENSV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enservco by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 98,620 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Enservco by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Enservco by 852.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 165,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

