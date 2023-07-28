Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of ENSV opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.53.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Enservco
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.