Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Given Market Perform Rating at Raymond James

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

EFSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.55. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $56.35.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.29. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $202.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Stephen P. Marsh purchased 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.40 per share, with a total value of $99,909.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 92.8% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 240.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.