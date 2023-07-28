EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,579,000 after acquiring an additional 679,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,396,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in EPAM Systems by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 673,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,584,000 after buying an additional 346,654 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,348,000 after buying an additional 115,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $226.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.27. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $462.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.46.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

