Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Dawson James issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. Dawson James analyst J. Kolbert anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Dawson James also issued estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

LCTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LCTX opened at $1.39 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $236.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 198.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 370.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 816,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 642,768 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 596,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 455,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

