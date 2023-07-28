Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Wabash National Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Wabash National in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wabash National’s current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wabash National’s FY2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.22. Wabash National had a return on equity of 48.83% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Wabash National’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wabash National Stock Down 5.4 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wabash National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $339,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Wabash National by 451.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Wabash National by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wabash National

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.