Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Marin Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.67. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $335.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 26.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Insider Activity at Bank of Marin Bancorp

In other news, Director Kevin R. Kennedy acquired 5,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,617.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 8,984 shares of company stock worth $137,224 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Articles

