Everest Group (EG) & Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) is one of 93 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Everest Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Everest Group has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.63, meaning that their average share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Everest Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Group 5.34% 12.98% 2.79% Everest Group Competitors -5.57% -16.24% -0.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

94.4% of Everest Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Everest Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Everest Group pays an annual dividend of $6.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Everest Group pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 13.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Everest Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Group $12.06 billion $597.00 million 21.22 Everest Group Competitors $14.57 billion -$207.28 million -20.71

Everest Group’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Everest Group. Everest Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Everest Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Group 0 0 0 1 4.00 Everest Group Competitors 577 2916 2711 160 2.39

Everest Group currently has a consensus price target of $450.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.75%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential downside of 1.85%. Given Everest Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Everest Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Everest Group beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, France, Germany, Spain, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, including marine, aviation, surety, errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, mortgage reinsurance, other specialty lines, accident and health, and workers' compensation products. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

