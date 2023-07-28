Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Boosted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,391,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.6% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.16% of Exxon Mobil worth $700,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,760 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $105.43 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $426.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

