Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,199,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,537,000 after acquiring an additional 124,971 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 500,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.30.

Shares of XOM opened at $105.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $426.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

