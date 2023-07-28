Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Lowered by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $5,226,390,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,464,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,679,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,488 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.30.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $105.43 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $426.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

