FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.88.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FBK. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $33.50 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.10 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,830,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,476,012.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $57,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,824,091 shares in the company, valued at $313,249,193.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.10 per share, for a total transaction of $198,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,830,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,476,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 48,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,713. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. True Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 68,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $34.52 on Friday. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average of $31.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.02.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

