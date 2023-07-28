Financial Analysis: Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) vs. Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) and Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nippon Paint and Square Enix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Paint $9.90 billion N/A $611.53 million $0.27 14.65 Square Enix $2.54 billion 2.22 $364.56 million $3.05 15.46

Nippon Paint has higher revenue and earnings than Square Enix. Nippon Paint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Square Enix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Paint 6.37% 7.21% 3.43% Square Enix 14.41% 15.10% 11.78%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Nippon Paint and Square Enix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nippon Paint and Square Enix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Paint 0 0 0 0 N/A Square Enix 0 1 1 0 2.50

Risk & Volatility

Nippon Paint has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Square Enix has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Square Enix beats Nippon Paint on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nippon Paint

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior construction materials, office equipment, and electric home appliances. It also provides marine coatings, such as antifouling paints; and paints for automobiles refinish, DIY, and road surface markings. In addition, the company offers surface treatment products comprising hydrophilic surface treatment and eco-friendly surface treatment agents; and fine products that include functional interlayer coatings, as well as coatings for display films. It has operations in Japan, Asia, the Americas, Oceania, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Nippon Paint Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. in October 2014. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games. This segment also offers digital entertainment content for various customer usage environments, including personal computers and smart devices, as well as consumer game consoles, such as handheld game machines. The Amusement segment is involved in the operation of amusement facilities. This segment also engages in planning, development, distribution, and rental of arcade game machines and related products for amusement facilities. The Publication segment publishes and licenses comic magazines, comic books, and game-related books. The Merchandising segment plans, produces, distributes, and licenses derivative products. This segment also offers content under the SQUARE ENIX PRODUCTS brand; and stuffed toys and utility goods under the SQEX TOYS brand. Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

