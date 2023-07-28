Financial Comparison: Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) vs. TPT Global Tech (OTCMKTS:TPTW)

TPT Global Tech (OTCMKTS:TPTW – Get Free Report) and Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.5% of Frequency Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of TPT Global Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Frequency Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TPT Global Tech and Frequency Electronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPT Global Tech N/A N/A N/A ($15.22) 0.00 Frequency Electronics $40.78 million 1.61 -$5.50 million ($0.58) -12.09

Profitability

TPT Global Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Frequency Electronics. Frequency Electronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TPT Global Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares TPT Global Tech and Frequency Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPT Global Tech N/A N/A N/A Frequency Electronics -13.49% -14.11% -6.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TPT Global Tech and Frequency Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPT Global Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Frequency Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

TPT Global Tech beats Frequency Electronics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPT Global Tech

TPT Global Tech, Inc. operates as a media content hub for domestic and international syndication technology/telecommunications companies worldwide. It also provides technology solutions for businesses. The company offers software as a service (SaaS), technology platform as a service (PAAS), cloud-based unified communication as a service (UCaaS), and carrier-grade performance and support services for businesses over its private IP MPLS fiber and wireless network. Its cloud-based UCaaS services allow businesses to access voice, data, media, and collaboration in technology markets. In addition, the company distributes pre-paid cellphone services, mobile phones, cellphone accessories, and global roaming cellphones for nationwide mobile virtual network operators and independent sales organization. Additionally, it offers mobile TV, phone, Internet, fiber optic, wireless, hosted PBX, Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, engineering, cabling, wiring, and cloud services; hosted firewall and managed MPLS service technologies; and enterprise-class integrated solutions for manufacturers, retailers, and distributors. Further, the company provides cloud unified businesses services that delivers global TV broadcast and social media platform utilizing a mobile app technology on its proprietary content delivery network; and creates original live action and animated content productions for television, theatrical, home entertainment, and new media markets, as well as operates as an Internet service provider. Additionally, it develops point-of-care diagnostics or testing products, including SANIQuik, a sanitizing unit and QuikLAB mobile laboratories. The company was formerly known as Ally Pharma US, Inc. and changed its name to TPT Global Tech, Inc. in December 2014. TPT Global Tech, Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military. The FEI-Zyfer segment designs, develops, and manufactures products for precision navigation and timing primarily incorporating global positioning system technologies into radar systems, airborne SIGINT/COMINT platforms, information networks, test equipment, military command and control terminals, and satellite ground stations. The company's products are used in commercial, government satellites, secure communications, command, control, communication, computer, intelligence, security and reconnaissance, and electronic warfare applications for the United States government on land, sea, and air-borne platforms. It markets its products directly and through independent sales representative organizations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Frequency Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Mitchel Field, New York.

