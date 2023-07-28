Financial Contrast: Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) versus Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY)

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) and Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Covenant Logistics Group pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Yamato pays an annual dividend of $12.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 65.0%. Covenant Logistics Group pays out 6.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Yamato pays out 14.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Covenant Logistics Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Covenant Logistics Group and Yamato, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covenant Logistics Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Yamato 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Covenant Logistics Group currently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential downside of 27.20%. Given Covenant Logistics Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Covenant Logistics Group is more favorable than Yamato.

This table compares Covenant Logistics Group and Yamato’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covenant Logistics Group $1.22 billion 0.57 $108.68 million $6.96 7.70 Yamato N/A N/A N/A $82.14 0.23

Covenant Logistics Group has higher revenue and earnings than Yamato. Yamato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Covenant Logistics Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.6% of Covenant Logistics Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Yamato shares are held by institutional investors. 35.3% of Covenant Logistics Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Covenant Logistics Group and Yamato’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covenant Logistics Group 8.63% 21.73% 10.68% Yamato N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Covenant Logistics Group beats Yamato on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows. The Dedicated segment provides customers with committed truckload capacity over contracted periods using equipment either owned or leased by the company. The Managed Freight segment offers brokerage services, including logistics capacity by outsourcing the carriage of customers' freight to third parties; and transport management services, such as logistics services on a contractual basis to customers who prefer to outsource their logistics needs. The Warehousing segment provides day-to-day warehouse management services to customers. This segment also provides shuttle and switching services to shuttling containers and trailers. The company also engages in used equipment sales and leasing business. It serves transportation companies, such as parcel freight forwarders, less-than-truckload carriers, and third-party logistics providers; and traditional truckload customers, including manufacturers, retailers, and food and beverage shippers. The company was formerly known as Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. and changed its name to Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. in July 2020. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

About Yamato

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. provides logistics shipping services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail business, Corporate business, and other business. The Retail business segment provides delivery services for individuals and mid-to-small sized corporations. The Corporate business segment offers transportation services for corporations, customs, and air cargo agency services, as well as operates logistics centers. It also provides non-life insurance agency; and car maintenance services; and IT system related services, and sells fuel. In addition, the company develops TA-Q-BIN services comprising of individual-to-individual parcels to support back-orders, mail-orders, and business-to-business parcels. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

