Financial Counselors Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ELV opened at $470.89 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $451.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.54. The company has a market capitalization of $110.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.9 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 22.17%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.