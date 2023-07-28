Financial Counselors Inc. Has $748,000 Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $156.66 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $172.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

