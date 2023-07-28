Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,258,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,640,000 after purchasing an additional 97,672 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,315,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,930,000 after acquiring an additional 314,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $956,566,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,737,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,886,000 after purchasing an additional 379,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $92.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.40. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $154.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 12.19%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.67%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.65.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,423,524 shares of company stock worth $44,951,491. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

