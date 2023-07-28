Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 192 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in KLA by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock opened at $482.35 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $495.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.55. The company has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total transaction of $1,759,579.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,303,908.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,062 shares of company stock worth $9,242,043 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.00.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

