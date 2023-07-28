Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,405 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 29,710 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Campbell Soup by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Campbell Soup by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 113,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPB. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.36. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $57.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

