Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,622 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 30.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 23,331 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at $1,301,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 177,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 3.2 %

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.4882 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

